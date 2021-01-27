Basketball Helsinki Seagulls was confused by the opening loss of the season: Karhubasket had only six players – Okko Järvi bagged 47 points

Seagulls had won all their previous matches of the season.

Bear Basket – Seagulls 88–107

Basketball The biggest surprise of the season was experienced in the basketball league on Wednesday night. Helsinki Seagulls, which advanced from victory to victory, lost to Karhubasket in Kauhajoki with a dull number of 88–107 (53–49).

The Seagulls had won their fourteen previous matches of the season. On top of all that, Karhubasket had only six players in the match, or one substitute. Five of the players were Finnish players and one, Bojan Sarcévic, from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This proves that yes, the Finns are good too,” the superior character of the match, Karhubasket Okko Lake stated in an interview with Ruutu +.

Lake, 25, scored as many as 47 points and was on the field throughout the match. Lake readings in Korisliiga are rarely reached. The last time a Finnish player has scored more points in one match was in 2002, when Martti Kuisma captured 61 points. In the basketball league, the score was last exceeded in 2014, when Kyle Fogg scored 51 points.

“It was known that there would be a difficult match. These are always opportunities as long as you keep pressing, ”Järvi said.

Järvi also noted that the bear basket players were clearly shorter than the Seagulls players.

“We were really much smaller, but we didn’t lose the rebounds, at least outrageously,” Järvi said.

This is also evidenced by statistics: Bear Basket 30 and Seagulls 39 rebounds.

One The most amazing thing about the match was that of the Seagulls Shawn Huff did not score any points. He snapped seven rebounds. The game accumulated more than 22 minutes.

“We needed a decent check. Sometimes losses teach even more. Things, even small things, have to be done right in the future, ”Huff said.

Huff thought the match went wrong on the start from the start.

“It came lazily and the guy threw it all in.”