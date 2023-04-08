Basketball | Helsinki Seagulls pushed convincingly to the semi-finals

Three of the men’s Korisliiga semifinal teams are clear.

Salon Vilpas secured a place in the semifinals already on Friday, and on Saturday, the top teams of the men’s Korisliiga regular season, Kauhajoen Karhu Basket and Helsinki Seagulls, achieved the same in their home games.

The duo won the quarterfinals 3–0, when Karhu Basket defeated Tampere Pyrinnö 84–77 and the Seagulls beat BC Nokia 101–74.

In the semifinals, Karhu Basket will meet Vilppaa and the Seagulls will meet the winner of the match series Kataja Basket–KTP Basket, which Kataja leads with a 2–1 victory.

In the previous meeting at Kauhajoki, Karhu Basket settled the game quickly, but now it was tied at halftime.

Purintö still led at the end of the third period, until Karhu Basket increased the gap enough in the last quarter.

“This was not a special match for us, but the 3-0 win in the match series and now the huila are the most important. The 20 ball losses were disappointing, but the victory meant the most”, Karhu Basket’s coach Janne Koskimies tightly.

Lee Skinner scored 21 points for Karhu Basket. Of the effort Tylan Birts threw the same readings.

B.C In Helsinki, Nokia gave the Seagulls equal resistance until the middle of the second quarter. At the end of the third period, the Seagulls took a decisive lead of 21 points.

“by Greg Gibson against the team, the level of aggression often rises and emotions get heated, but I am satisfied with the result and that we can now focus on the next games”, stated the Seagulls’ coach Jussi Laakso.

Rene Rougeau and Lake Okko scored 16 points a man for the Seagulls. Johnathan Stove was BC Nokia’s most efficient with 18 points.

in Joensuu Kataja Basket won the semifinals against KTP-Basket with a 93–70 result.

Kataja led the game from start to finish, but KTP was only a point away in the third period.

Even tighter, the home win was not threatened when KTP scored only six points in the fourth period.

This way, Kataja gets to claim the third decisive victory of the match series on Monday in Kotka.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson scored 26 points for Kataja and Jordan Giles 19 points for KTP.