Basketball Helsinki Seagulls knocked out in Salo: a superior champion candidate is now on the brink

Salon Vilpas won Seagulls for the third time.

Vilpas – Seagulls 107–82, wins 3–1

Korisliiga at least a reasonable surprise is emerging in the spring. Helsinki Seagulls, who had mastered the regular season to their heart’s content, lost to Salon Vilppa for the third time in the semi-finals on Wednesday, now with a crushing number of 107–82 (54–45).

The match series will be suspended for Vilppa for the first time on Friday, when the teams meet in the Helsinki Race Hall.

Surprisingly, Vilppa’s lead cannot be counted, as Vilpas was the team that broke Seagulls ’28-match home win series in the regular season final round.

Vilpas led the fourth semi-final practice from start to finish. After the first quarter, the situation was 30–19, which mainly showed that Vilppaa’s throws sank and Seagulls ’defense was asleep.

In the second period, the Seagulls picked up a bit and the halftime difference was just nine points. After that, Vilpas escaped and there was no doubt about the winner of the match. One of Vilppa’s strengths was the three-point throw: a success rate of 47. Of the 36 three attempts, 17 sank.

Seagulls’ number one man was Sean Huff, 22 points and eight rebounds. Sincere Myles Stephens scored 19 points. Ikinuori Teemu Rannikko rough 16 points.

The wins in the second semi-final series are also 3–1: Kauhajoki Karhu-Basket won Tampere Pyrinnen 94–83 (53–38) on Wednesday and took third place in the final place.