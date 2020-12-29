Basketball Helsinki Seagulls got a new experience when the winning streak continued in an empty hall: “It felt weird”

Seagulls sought endurance with a crown break.

Seagulls – Ura Basket 108–88

Seagulls did not dread the empty gallery of Töölö Race Hall when he overthrew Ura Basket 108–88 (55–44). In a match played in camera by order of the authorities, the people of Helsinki took home their 24th consecutive Korisliiga home victory.

“This is the kind of game in my career. It felt strange to walk into an empty and dark hall for a match, ”admitted Seagulls’ best scorer Timo Heinonen.

Seagulls burst into game enthusiasm after a crown break of more than five weeks. It quickly bagged two quarters of 10 attempts by 10 three-point throws on Monday.

Career Basket popped in the lead for the lead for seven seconds (18-17) and rose to a point in the third period. The point cluster of the Kaarinians was Kevin Bracy-Davis: 20 points.

Seagulls, who played just two of their alien reinforcements, were the best scorers Kendale McCullum and Heinonen: 20. They got playing time from an inexperienced card Samuli Mäkelä (5.18) and Emil Skyttä (2.53).

Seagulls has won all of its season 11 matches. Career Basket’s only win came in November against league jumbo Koriha. On Monday, Seagulls discouraged Ura in the final quarter, which it took 36-23.

“Audiences are a big deal, and this is done mainly for the public, entertainment for the people. It was exciting to see the impact of an empty auditorium on the game, ”said Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

“At first there was a bit of a weird feeling, for the first time without anyone and without audience voices. Even in practice matches, there are always some spectators present. ”

Coronary Discourse therefore, the league program has been truncated. The top eight in the double regular season play in the playoff style straight from the championship, as the top and bottom final series were abandoned.

The valley considered it “absolutely good” that the series was made to spin and move forward again. However, the finances of all clubs cannot stand playing for empty spectators.

“The finances of no league club are in good shape,” Laakso said, wondering if playing for empty stands for a long time is possible even in Seagulls.

In the basketball league, a few clubs have announced layoffs and pay cuts. At Seagulls, such a threat has not come to the fore.

Weeks the crown break Seagulls used for effective morning-focused training in the familiar surroundings of the Race Hall.

“More and harder, running and strength training, in the same style as preparing for the season. I think the condition is better than ever this season, ”said Laakso.

After a hard workout, the players ’vitality was restored after Christmas with a light training session.

Most of the Seagulls population underwent tests during the fall and no corona was detected. Over the past four weeks, one player and one coach popped up in the test with the easiest news.

Without the exposures, Seagulls has not survived. A couple of school-age children on the team ring sat in a self-contained quarantine apprentice due to a corona infection.

“We have strict rules to avoid crowds and wear masks. On a small scale, we have gone to tests and froze home from training, ”said Laakso.

Valley stated that Seagulls is one of the few privileged persons in the use of the Rally Hall during the exceptional period. He gives a special thank you to the city and the staff of the Kisahalli who opened the doors for the training opportunities.

The next game in Seagulls ’program is on January 6 at the Race Hall against Lapua Kobri.