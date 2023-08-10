Basketball | Head coach Tuovi about the dark cloud over Susijeng: “I’m not worried”

Finland the head coach of the national men’s basketball team Lassi Tuovi is not worried, even though the third playmaker fell from Susijengi’s lineup on Wednesday.

Finland started the match against Estonia without Edon Maxhunia and Miro Littleand after the first five minutes as well Ilari Seppälä remained on the bench due to a leg problem.

“You shouldn’t worry until there’s a reason. I would like the players to be able to play practice games, but if this is an activity that they are fit for the Games, then it has to be done. Hopefully we will have some good news soon. I’m not worried”, Tuovi stated.

The good news may be related to Little, as the youngster participated in the warm-up by throwing, passing and dribbling, but was not in the lineup.

Without a playmaker, Finland’s game looked really difficult for a long time, but eventually the routine was enough and the players adapted to the new playing positions.

Throwing back and team captain Sasu Salin for example scored eight baskets.

Head coach Tuovi was delighted with the team’s rise.

“After all, this is a tough gang and an incredible group. It’s a difficult game, but the team won’t break.”

“It’s not easy to fight along and take care of the victory at the end. Has been repeated many times. You can’t draw it, you have to learn it in front of 5,000–6,000 people. Winning should be appreciated.”