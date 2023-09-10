Basketball | Germany, coached by a Canadian-Finnish, won the basketball world championship in a thriller final

Germany won the final by small margins in the second half. The key player for the country was captain Dennis Schröder.

Basketball the world championship was decided by Germany’s victory in the extremely tight final match. Canadian-Finnish by Gordon Herbert coached by Germany beat Serbia in a thriller-like match 83-77 in Manila, Philippines.

Two minutes before the end, the difference between the teams was seven points. Serbia, however, kiri, and Marko Gudurić got a tying three-point shot one minute before the end in the situation 78–75, which, however, fell short.

Germany’s by Dennis Schröder with an individual performance, a two-point layup with 23 seconds left sealed Germany’s victory. Under pressure, Gudurić made a wrong choice in Serbia’s next attack and Serbia could no longer catch Germany.

Schröder was chosen as the most valuable player of the entire WC tournament. Germany was chosen as the most valuable player of the final match Franz Wagnerwho was valuable to his team, especially in the first half.

in Canada born Herbert moved to Finland in the 1980s. He found a spouse in Finland and had two children, Michael’s and Daniel’swho have both played in the Korisliiga.

Captain Schröder hugged Herbert after the match.

Serbia started the match strongly and in the opening period was the second strongest team in World Cup history with 26 points. Only the United States in 2014 had accumulated more points in the opening ten.

After the second period, the match was tied 47–47, but during the third period, Germany took the lead 69–57. In the last quarter, Serbia managed to get within three points at best, but it wasn’t enough.

The world championship is the first for Germany. Serbia has never won the basketball world championship.