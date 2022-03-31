Friday, April 1, 2022
Basketball Game Bears, Kouvottaret and the HBA advanced to the semifinals

March 31, 2022
Women Peli-Karhut, Kouvottaret and HBA-Märsky, who were at the top of the basketball league, did not leave any surprises for their opponents, but advanced from their semi-finals to the semi-finals with a victory of 2–0.

The reigning champion and the winner of the upper series Peli-Karhut defeated Forssa Alu also in the away game with a clear score of 94–59.

US reinforcements of the Kotka team Naomi Davenport and Zykera Rice each scored 19 points and collected plenty of rebounds.

In the sequel Kouvottaret, who finished second, was almost as rude to Honga, as the Kouvola team claimed a 94–65 victory from Espoo. Henriikka Vähäuski factory guests 25 points.

HBA-Märsky, who finished fourth in the quarterfinals, defeated Vimpel in the opening match of the Bet series with only one point, but the away team grabbed the victory with 74-64 points.

Torpan Poja will have the opportunity to complete the semi-finals on Friday when the team faces the Espoo Basket Team in a away match.

