Basketball Game-Bears crushing in the final series opening, Zykera Rice threw 35 points

April 16, 2021
An eagle In the 1st final of the women’s basketball league, Peli-Karhut won Tapiola Honka by an overwhelming 101–68.

Three victories are required for the championship. The next match will be played on Monday in Espoo.

The home team PeKa ran away from their visitors early on: after the opening quarter, the lead was 11 points and when taking a break 22 points (51–29).

PeKan and the number one star of the match had forged 35 points Zykera Ricewho dipped all five of their three-point throws.

Anissa Pounds supplemented by 14 points and six assists. Honka’s most effective had scored 19 points Gabriela Bronson, Taru Tuukkanen scored 18 points and 12 rebounds.

.
