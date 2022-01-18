Basketball For the Cavaliers, the fifth consecutive victory – Lauri Markkanen sunk 14 points

The Brooklyn Nets crashed with a score of 114-107. The Nets were on the floor without their star player Kevin Durant, who is on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Basketball Finnish player in the NBA league Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers has already taken their fifth consecutive victory. Cleveland, who played on his home floor, won the Brooklyn Nets final score 114-107.

Markkanen, who had been on the field for about half an hour, scored a total of 14 points during the match and succeeded in four of his nine third attempts. In addition, the Finn took six rebounds and made one pass to the basket.

The point king of the match was Brooklyn Kyrie Irving 27 points. Cleveland’s very scorer, on the other hand, was Darius Garland, who bagged 22 points – as many as the opponent James Harden.

Head coach of the Cavaliers JB Bickerstaff glowed players after the match.

“Their commitment and their attitude will never change, it will never falter,” Bickerstaff told the club’s Twitter account. video clip.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them.

The Nets were on the field without their star player Kevin Durantia, which is ESPNdue to a knee injury in the previous match. Durant was injured over the weekend at home when the Nets defeated the away team of the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN, the exact schedule for Durant’s return is not known, but the site assumes he will be on the sidelines for several weeks.

“Kevi can’t be replaced,” teammate Kyrie Irving commented on Durant’s absence, according to ESPN.

“It’s impossible. We just faced that reality now, ”Irving continued.

Irving has not taken the coronavirus vaccine and is currently only allowed to play away games. Due to interest rate restrictions in New York, unvaccinated Irving will not be able to participate in matches in Brooklyn.

Durant, on the other hand, was in the headlines last week, also because of things outside of the parquet. The league said Friday that Durant had been fined $ 15,000, or about $ 13,000, for swearing in a post-match interview.