Basketball Finnish star Awak Kuier has a historic WNBA reservation

Dallas Wings picked up Awak Kuier’s WNBA booking event in the second round.

Top promise Awak Kuier as expected, made Finnish basketball history on the night before Friday, Finnish time.

Kuier, 19, was selected at the U.S. WNBA League booking ceremony by number two, according to many estimates. The 194-centimeter-long Finnish center was reserved for Dallas Wings.

“I hope to be a role model for all Finnish basketball players and an example that this is possible for them too,” Kuier said in an interview with ESPN immediately after booking.

Dallas Wings also had the first booking of the event. Its team used the University of Texas center Charli Collier.

Kuier is the second-ever Finnish WNBA reservation and the first Finnish player selected in the first round. New York Liberty booked Taru Tuukkanen in the fourth round of the 2001 event.

The next season of the series will begin in about a month. However, the reservation does not automatically mean that Kuier will immediately move to the WNBA.

Kuier is currently playing his first season in the Italian league in Ragusa. He averaged 8.9 points in 24 regular season games and took 6.8 rebounds.

Kuierin the organization that chose it moved to Dallas and took its current name in 2016. Previously, it was first known as Detroit Shock from 1998–2009 and then Tulsa Shock for six years.

In Dallas, success has been meager. Wings has never gone beyond the first round of the playoffs and has had more losses than wins each season.

In the home game, Wings will play for Dallas instead of the nearby town of Arlington. Its home parlor, the College Park Center, can accommodate up to 7,000 spectators.

The team has one player already familiar to Kuier, for Isabelle Harrison is also currently playing in the Italian league in Ragusa.

Because When booked outside of U.S. college basketball, Kuier is clearly younger than most players in his booking class. Had Kuier decided to choose college games, he would not have been bookable until the spring of 2023.

Using a top reservation for a European league player is rare. The last time the first five innings were booked was a player from outside the United States in 2011 – and even then from Australia instead of Europe.

In Finland, Kuier has previously played in the Women’s Basketball League in Game Bears and HBA-Märsky.

