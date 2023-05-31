Basketball | Finnish coach Anton Myrolybov is suffering from a serious illness – he has lost 35 kilos

Basketball coach Anton Mirolybov got to celebrate the Austrian championship on Monday night, when Swans Gmunden defeated BC Vienna away from home and won the championship 3–1.

Mirolybov also had reason to celebrate in the spring of 2021, when the club from the small town of Gmunden won its previous championship, and even then under Finnish coaching.

At that time, the head coach’s celebratory mood ended suddenly, because just ten days after the championship was decided, Mirolybov was diagnosed with cancer. He had had stomach pains during the playoff series, but it wasn’t until the championship party that he mentioned it to the team doctor to Michael Nöstlinger. This prompted the coach to conduct thorough investigations.

The results were devastating: Mirolybov had colon cancer. In addition, colonies were found in internal organs.

“My world collapsed then, especially since two years earlier I had been thoroughly examined and found to be healthy,” says Mirolybov, 45.

At the same time, he was afraid that he would no longer be able to coach.

“I am a man without a family, for whom koris is everything. If it had remained, my life would have fallen to the bottom.”

Falling is an apt expression, because such a disease resulted.

“The weight has dropped by 35 kilos. Almost all the kilos came off immediately after the diagnosis,” says the coach nicknamed “Ponttis” about his new look.

In addition to the pounds, something else came off when the chemotherapy took the hair away for a while.

Cancer it has been almost two years to the day. They have been a rough time mentally and physically. Despite the difficulties, Mirolybov has wanted to help his team as much as possible.

In the Super Cup match played in autumn 2021, he dragged himself to the quiet end of the bench and prepared a statistical analysis of the match there. A few tips went to the second coach who took care of the games To Aleksi Koskinen, under whose leadership Gmunden won the match. An emotional moment was seen when the final buzzer sounded, when the convalescent was literally lifted into the frame.

“The players helped me to the podium, where I could hold the victory trophy,” says Mirolybov.

The elegant gesture of the players gave the sick coach faith in life and power. It was needed, because after the supercup two major surgeries were expected.

The second time the players surprised Mirolybov on his birthday in July 2021.

“They showed up at my door and wanted to say congratulations.”

On the same day, Mirolybov’s large group of friends had organized a virtual birthday party in Teams, in which 140 people participated. Most of them were familiar from the basketball court.

Anton Mirolybov has coached youth national teams in Finland. Lauri Markkanen was the star of the team at the under-19 European Championships played in 2016.

Last season Mirolybov tried to fight the disease, drawing energy from his beloved sport. In the fall of 2021, he followed the team’s practices, even though just sitting required strength.

“Koris is my family and everyday life, so I wanted to stay with the team.”

At some point, the team ran out of coaches.

“Cytostat treatments dried up my body and I had to go to the hospital for a drip,” says Mirolybov.

At the same time, second coach Koskinen had a crown. The training had to be done via WhatsApp.

“I made a video call with the captains from the hospital and told them what to do in training.”

With the coaching duo on the sidelines, the executive director of the club Richard Poiger you played two games as a coach.

In February 2022, Mirolybov was able to return to the head coach role.

The two of you during the year, Mirolybov has been on the operating table five times. The body has been hard.

“A couple of times there have been acute cases. When the colon ruptured, we went to the hospital quickly.”

Mirolybov has spent more than 200 days in the idyllic Gmunden hospital at the foot of the Alps. No wonder the people in white coats have become familiar.

“The hospital has owned me,” “Ponttis” laughs.

Anton Mirolybov lives and breathes basketball.

Gmunden is a small town of 13,000 inhabitants, where basketball is the number one sport. The hospital staff also live and breathe the sport.

“I am at the matches in a safe environment, because there are two doctors and four nurses among the spectators,” says Mirolybov.

Antti Törmänen and Anton Mirolybov are companions in fate.

After getting sick Mirolybov decided to stay in Austria for treatment, and has not regretted his decision.

“The health care here is shockingly high-quality, and I’ve been lucky to get sick here.”

Your basketball coach has received peer support from his colleague in another sport, ie From Antti Törmänen.

“We haven’t met face to face, but we have kept in touch. Antti is an incredible fighter,” says Mirolybov.

Törmänen picked on Mirolybov after this diagnosis. This spring, Mirolybov, on the other hand, supported the puck coach when his bile duct cancer recurred in the middle of the playoffs.

“I believe that Antti will survive his battle thanks to his positive attitude,” Mirolybov anticipates.

Mirolybov started coaching at a young age at HNMKY. In addition to Austria, he has coached abroad for a long time in Germany.

Mirolybov is entering his fourth season at the helm of Gmunden. He had an excellent opportunity to collect a handsome collection of mittens and he also succeeded in that. Gmunden won the supercup last fall and celebrated the Austrian cup championship in January. The trip was completed by the country’s championship.

At the time of the interview, the final series was still in progress. In the final match, the “Swans” met BC Vienna, the pride of the capital. The teams took the top spots in the regular season.

“We ended up with equal points, but we were number one based on mutual matches,” says Mirolybov by phone.

Along with the win in the regular season, the Finnish pilot received personal recognition when the captains voted him coach of the year.

“Of course, the selection warmed up, and a big part of it belongs to the second coach Aleksi Koskinen”, says Mirolybov.

Parquet the fight is now over, but Mirolybov’s own “elimination game” will continue for months.

“The rehabilitation process takes a lot of energy. On game days, I can push, and the match goes by the power of adrenaline, but in the evening I notice that I’m completely out of sorts.”

The doctors have told the coach to take it one day at a time.

“The disease is on that side, but it can always recur. You don’t know about the future”, Mirolybov thinks.

