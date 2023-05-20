Basketball | Finnish basketball juniors were treated racially in a tournament in Tallinn

The incident took place at the Nord Cup junior basketball tournament, which will be held this weekend.

Several Finnish junior basketball teams will participate in the big Nord Cup tournament in Tallinn this weekend.

The tournament has series from the U10 age group up to the under-19 age group, and teams come from Finland and Estonia as well as from Latvia and Lithuania.

Munkkiniemi Kisapojat traveled to Tallinn with two teams. However, the expected first game trip abroad took a very unpleasant turn on the very first day. In the match between the U12 boys of the Helsinki club and the Estonian Kohila SK, MuK’s players and coaches were subjected to racist behavior by the opposing players.

MuKin working as a coach of the senior team on the trip to Tallinn Antti Pesonen says that first a dark-skinned MuK player who was at the free throw line was insulted with a racist name. After that, a player of Asian background had become the target of racist names.

Even after the match, in the handshake queue, some of the players of the Estonian team had deliberately left MuK’s dark-skinned assistant coaches without shaking hands.

It later emerged that inappropriate yelling at a player of Asian background had already started during the warm-up before the game.

“In my opinion, it takes away even from the fact that emotions had heated up in the game or that there were two sides to the coin,” says the head coach of MuK’s U12 boys Manne Pyykkö.

“These people have never met before, and the idea that something like this starts even before the match… Well, it just adds to the confusion. However, Koris is the kind of area of ​​life where you would probably least expect something like this,” says the very disappointed coach.

The tournament according to the release, MuK’s coaching brought the events to the attention of the opponent’s coach. This ordered his players to apologize, and they obeyed. Improper behavior has not been denied.

The matter progressed quickly at the level of the organizers. According to them, MuK’s people were asked if they think the players guilty of racist behavior or the whole team should be excluded from the tournament.

In the coach’s opinion, the repetition of the behavior and the refusal to shake hands showed that it was not just a momentary whim of individual players, but that the whole team should be excluded from the tournament.

“Our point was also that two of our guys had completely ruined the tournament. One of them cried in the evening – he didn’t go with us when we went out, and he wasn’t coming to play today either. He was just sitting in bed watching videos, even though he’s normally lively,” says Pesonen.

The organizer’s decision came in an e-mail at night: according to it, the players guilty of misconduct were banned for one match. According to the Nord Cup, punishing the team would have also indirectly punished their opponents.

“We replied that thank you, this is unacceptable, it is a decision against all the rules of the International Basketball Federation,” says Pesonen.

Parental after talking with MuKi decided on Saturday morning that both teams of the club withdrew from the tournament.

Pesonen and Pyykkö praised the solidarity of the young players after the tough decision.

“The boys were definitely of the opinion that their own team’s teams should be supported,” praises Pesonen.

However, it was not even theoretically possible for a large group to get home right away. The game trip turned into a different kind of end-of-season trip, which included, among other things, street baskets on outdoor courts.

“We are trying to come up with all the fun things for the boys to do here. And the weather is really nice here, so it’s fun to be outside,” says Pesonen.

Game trips abroad may continue in the future – but hardly to Estonia anymore.

“It seems very remote that we would come here again. We will probably look at other options in the future”, Pyykkö thinks.