Basketball | Finland won the European basketball championship for under-16 girls

Basketball|Finland defeated France with 49–47 points.

24.8. 23:54

Finnish has won the under-16 European basketball championship for girls. In the final match, Finland defeated France with 49–47 points.

Finland’s top scorer had sunk 13 points Jessi Nenonen. They came next Aino Koskela and Anna Gardziellaeach of whom scored ten points. All three grabbed six rebounds each.

You cleared the hardest point balance on the French side Kathy-Emma Otto also with 13 points. He managed to grab a total of ten rebounds.

The wolf cubs played this year’s tournament with seven clean wins.