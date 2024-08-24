Saturday, August 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Finland won the European basketball championship for under-16 girls

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Finland won the European basketball championship for under-16 girls
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finland defeated France with 49–47 points.

Finnish has won the under-16 European basketball championship for girls. In the final match, Finland defeated France with 49–47 points.

Finland’s top scorer had sunk 13 points Jessi Nenonen. They came next Aino Koskela and Anna Gardziellaeach of whom scored ten points. All three grabbed six rebounds each.

You cleared the hardest point balance on the French side Kathy-Emma Otto also with 13 points. He managed to grab a total of ten rebounds.

The wolf cubs played this year’s tournament with seven clean wins.

#Basketball #Finland #won #European #basketball #championship #under16 #girls

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Why are you lying to us, Minister? You are destroying the country’

'Why are you lying to us, Minister? You are destroying the country'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]