Basketball | Finland knocked Italy off the hook – went to the European Championship final

Basketball|Finland advanced to the finals of the under-16 girls’ European basketball championship.

Finnish pulled off a historic trick and advanced to the finals of the Under-16 Girls European Basketball Championship by beating Italy 61-52 in the semifinals of the European Championship held in Hungary.

The wolf cubs were down 27–31 at halftime, but the Finnish team took the lead after the break and knocked the Italians off their feet in the final quarter. The last quarter was marked for Finland with a score of 16–8.

The team was happy with the place in the finals and the historically secured medal.

Finnish succeeded in the match on a wide front when Emilia Helasuo manufactured 12, Alina Nikkilä 11, Anna Gardziella 10 and Jessi Nenonen too 9 points. Aino Koskela picked up seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Jussi Räikän coached by the team will face Spain or France in the final match on Saturday. The under-16 team that secured the medal also played in the EC medal games last year, but lost to Italy by one point in the bronze medal match.

Finland has played this year’s tournament cleanly with six wins. The team previously defeated Poland and the home team Hungary in the playoffs.