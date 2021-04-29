Basketball Finland is playing its opening block game at the European Championships in Prague

Finland plays his first block game of the 2022 European Basketball Championships in Prague. In the lottery held in Berlin, Finland was drawn to the same starting line as Israel, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and the Netherlands.

The top four teams in each starting block will advance to the finals, which will be played starting in the quarterfinals in Berlin in September 2022.

Finland is participating in the European Championship finals for the fifth time in a row. The last time the European Championships were played was in 2017, when one of the first blocks was played in Helsinki.