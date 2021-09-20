Basketball Finland is applying for the right to organize the European Championships for men’s basketball

20.9. 19:47

Finland the basketball federation aspires to the right to organize one of the first blocks of the 2025 men’s European Championships and submitted an application. Credit for the search will come from the 2017 European Championships held in Helsinki.

“For many, the 2017 home races were one of the highlights of their careers and even more wonderful experiences in life. They are certainly relentlessly remembered for a long time, and the feelings of the Games are always returned to again and again. It would be a pleasure and an honor to offer Finnish sports lovers more similar experiences in the future, ”the CEO of the association Ari Tammivaara commented in the press release.

International The basketball association Fiba announced on Monday that in addition to Finland, Cyprus has applied for the first block.

Latvia, Russia, Hungary and Ukraine have applied for a combination of the starting block and the playoffs. Fiba will then start making assessments and study visits. The race hosts will be decided next spring.