Basketball Finland is allowed to organize the European Basketball Championship qualifier, games in Espoo

The women’s qualifier is played in Portugal.

Finland will host its men’s European basketball qualifiers in Espoo’s “bubble” at the end of November. The women, meanwhile, will play the European Championship qualifiers in Portugal around mid-November. The organizers of the November European Championships announced the European Basketball Federation FIBA ​​Europe on Thursday.

The Finnish men’s national team, known as wolf gangs, plays against Georgia and Serbia in Espoo. The Georgia match will be played on November 28 and Serbia will be faced on November 30. In addition, the fourth team in the group will play in Espoo, Switzerland against Serbia on November 28 and against Georgia on November 30.

Women the tournament will be played in the “bubble” of the Portuguese Odivelas. Susiladies will face Ukraine on November 12 and Portugal on November 14.

Originally, the qualifiers were intended to play away guest and home games in the traditional way, but in September FIBA ​​announced a “block bubble”. The aim is to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

“The awarding of the European Championship qualifying bubble to Finland is another feather in the hat for the Finnish basketball community and a demonstration of the Basketball Association’s event organizing expertise. Many thanks to both the Finnish authorities and FIBA ​​Europe for their trust in organizing a safe event, ”CEO of the Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara notes on the union website.

“This is a direct result of the Finnish basketball community’s long-term and first-class work, from the World Cup in Bilbao to its own men’s and youth European Championships. The wolf gang thanks all those who have tirelessly driven this project over the past few weeks, ”head coach Henrik Dettmann in turn, rejoices in the home tournament.

Basketball Association states that according to the instructions issued by FIBA, future European Championship qualifying bubbles will comply with official regulations for the local public. The association mentions that the possible ticket sales and public arrangements for the November European Championship qualifying bubble will be organized in accordance with the recommendations of the Uusimaa Regional Government Agency. The matter will be announced at the turn of October-November.