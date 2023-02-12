Basketball | Finland ended the women’s EC qualifiers with a crushing defeat

Finland lost all six matches in the qualifying group.

Finland the women’s national basketball team lost in its sixth and last game of the EC qualifying group to group winner France in Helsinki 46–82. Finland lost all six matches in the qualifying group.

France ran away in the opening quarter, winning 20–6 in ten minutes. Finland reduced the score to 26–37 at the break, but the third quarter was particularly sad as France won the period by as much as 30–4.

Finland’s top scorer, who made only 33% of his free throws, had scored 16 points Elina Aarnisalo.