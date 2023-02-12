Monday, February 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Finland ended the women’s EC qualifiers with a crushing defeat

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

Finland lost all six matches in the qualifying group.

Finland the women’s national basketball team lost in its sixth and last game of the EC qualifying group to group winner France in Helsinki 46–82. Finland lost all six matches in the qualifying group.

France ran away in the opening quarter, winning 20–6 in ten minutes. Finland reduced the score to 26–37 at the break, but the third quarter was particularly sad as France won the period by as much as 30–4.

Finland’s top scorer, who made only 33% of his free throws, had scored 16 points Elina Aarnisalo.

#Basketball #Finland #ended #womens #qualifiers #crushing #defeat

See also  Britain | It's better to reserve the old one: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are the early favorites to become prime minister
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fedez's deafening silence on social media: after the kiss with Rosa Chemical he hasn't posted anything anymore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result