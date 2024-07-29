Basketball | Finland completely ran out of electricity at the EC home games

Basketball|Finland stayed behind Slovenia for only ten minutes in the under-18 men’s European basketball championships. Taival Hakametsä still continues in the playoffs in the EC home games.

Three Europe’s top country for three days. Finland had to open its under-18 men’s European Championship home match in Hakametsä with such a brutal task.

In the match against Slovenia that ended the group stage on Monday, the host team got very tired.

The result was a 44–92 defeat for Finland that was even uglier than Sunday’s game against Spain.

“You can’t be satisfied with losing by almost 50 points. At the beginning we were very involved, but then the pack fell apart, and suddenly the difference was already 20 points”, summed up the center Jaakko Nieminen.

Like the scoreboard, the statistics were not flattering either. Finland attempted 33 three-point shots, of which a measly three went in. It was known in advance that Slovenia’s defensive style would open up a lot of shooting opportunities for Finland.

“The lifeblood of winning would have been for us to get threes in. Then they would have had to open their undercarriage defense”, stated the head coach Jyri Lohikoski.

Slovenia has won all their games in the death group. You can’t count that out when thinking about the championship candidates.

“We have to give a lot of credit to Slovenia. That’s an awfully good team”, praised Lohikoski.

At the beginning of Finland supported it Aaron Ekwere. The Pyrintö-bred, who used to impress with his defense, had now found a new gear in attack as well. For a moment, Finland seemed to be in a good mood after the previous evening’s dull defeat.

However, in the second quarter, the difference was torn. Slovenia was accurate from behind the three-point arc, while Finland’s shots were constantly missing. At its worst, the difference in the accuracy of threes was more than 60 percentage points.

In defense, Slovenia could afford to drop deep towards the basket, while even the long-range free throws of a tired Finland were nowhere near sinking. As a result, Finland lost the set 5–22.

In the latter half, Slovenia was allowed to roll to victory. However, the point difference would probably continue to grow if the final buzzer hadn’t given Finland a coup de grace.

Tuesday the games have a break day, which is useful for all teams. The playoffs start on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Finland will face the second-placed team in Group C. It is quite likely Italy, which would mean the fourth medal candidate of the Games in four games.

“We have been able to challenge Italy several times in recent years, but we haven’t won yet. It’s possible, but of course it would require us to play at the top of the game,” said Lohikoski.

All teams play seven matches in the tournament. Everyone gets to the playoffs, and there, losses in the first rounds mean ending up in the placement matches.