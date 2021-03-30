Basketball Fighting straight to the head was just a memory, superstar Stephen Curry spun from Lauri Markka, who started the shift: “I know I am a player of the opening”

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Golden State Warriors a score of 102-116.

Chicago The Bulls suffered their fourth consecutive loss in basketball in the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors outperforming 116-102.

Despite the loss, Chicago is still in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, qualifying for the first round of the playoffs.

A Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen threw 13 points in the match and took six rebounds. Three-point throws sank 3/4 and runners-up 2/5.

Markkanen started the match on the exchange bench and finally got playing time on 22.09, which was the sixth most of the Bulls.

“I’m a team player, I can understand the decision,” Markkanen said after the match on the bench commencement.

“We’re all competitive, and everyone wants to start. I know I’m a starting player in this series. However, I trust the coach and do my best to help the team. ”

Markkanen got to measure a superstar in the match From Stephen Curry. However, the confrontation between Warriors’ backman and Markkanen from the Finnish opening season did not recur.

At that time, Markkanen remained well involved in deception in a similar situation and eventually rejected the throwing attempt. the ball straight to Curry’s head.

This time Curry spun Markka properly, once went to the floor in the knee position, got into the basket and raised two points.

Curry eventually scored 32 points and was the best scorer of the match.