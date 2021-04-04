Basketball Favorite Seagulls chase in the Korisliiga semi-finals: “Sprouts like a little squirrel”

The people of Helsinki have lost their magic on Kisahalli’s home parquet.

Seagulls-Vilpas 85-87 and.

Wins for Vilppa 2–1

Helsinki The Seagulls game is pounding on the home floor of the Race Hall. Salon Vilpas, who finished fourth in the regular season, won the championship favorite in the passionate and exciting third of the semi-finals with an extra time of 87–85 (75–75, 42–34).

The match was exactly 75-75 with 24.5 seconds left. Vilpas took over possession Jeremiah Wood failed under the basket.

With a five-minute overtime, Seagulls escaped to lead 83-79. However, the magician Vilppaa said his last word Teemu Rannikko, whose runner-up lifted the guests to the lead 86-85, which lasted until the end.

“Sprouts like a little squirrel. All such small losses are annoying, ”acknowledged Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

“However, the series is still long. Four victories are needed for the future, and the battle continues. ”

Seagulls lost his home advantage on Sunday, and Vilpas turned the semi-final wins in favor 2–1. The final will be reached with four wins.

In the semi-final opening, Seagulls had suffered a home loss of 93-98, but equalized the series in Salo on Thursday with numbers 76-74.

“We’ve already won once in Salo, why not do it again, and the semi-finals will continue in the Race Hall in wins 2–2,” painted Seagulls. Porter Troupe.

Jeremiah Wood, a brisk bull-like strong, was awkward for Seagulls on Sunday to keep. He lifted 26 points under the basket and tore seven defensive balls.

Seagulls only have bad memories of Vilppa’s visits. It was also lost in the Race Hall to the Salo team in the regular season final game.

Seagulls strongly opened the two opening parts of the semi-finals, but on Sunday Vilpas refused to chase. Now the home team got the consuming role as a chaser.

The people of Helsinki led the first semi-final 15–6 and the second half 12–0. On Sunday, Salo took the opening fifth 11–6.

On Sunday, before the break, Seagulls led the match for 48 seconds in a 4-3 situation. With 3.10 playing time left, Seagulls went a long way past Vilppa with numbers 71-70.

Vilpas returned to the lead (75–73) with the Coast Brothers after 36.5 seconds of play. Seagulls leveled to 75-75 24.5 seconds before the end of the regular season.

“We should have started playing earlier. We were after the first 25 minutes, then we found the right gear, ”said Valley.

Seagullsin semi-power player Wayne Martin got his third mistake after playing 7.15. The man was taken over to wait for the end moments. Martin’s catch of the evening was 20 surfaces.

For a salon game, it’s important to get the power out of Seagulls From Kendale McCullum. It worked because the American was left with four points.

Vilpu’s weapons have been on the changing bench. In the first two semi-finals, Vilpas won the bench points 84–31 (39–18 and 45–13). On Sunday in the Race Hall, Seagulls was better at the bench points 44-37.

The direction of a lively game is determined by Teemu Rannikko’s contribution. He played the opening game in the winning game for 25 minutes and threw 17 spades, in the losing game on Thursday the playing time was left at 12 minutes and five past thrown threes.

On Sunday The coastal catch was nine points and eight baits leading to the basket. He was the final solver of the evening and on the intellectual side an important link for his team.

In the second semi-final of the basketball league, Tampereen Pyrinto, the second in the regular series, and the Bear of the third Kauhajoki will play. The winnings of the match series are 1–1, and the games will continue on Monday in Tampere.

The semi-finals series of Seagulls and Vilppa will continue on Wednesday in Salo and on Friday in Helsinki.