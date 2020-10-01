Basketball | Favorite NBA Finals The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to victory in the finals after a poor start

The Miami Heat’s top players were injured.

Basketball In the NBA League finals, the giant favorite Los Angeles Lakers woke up after a weak start and rolled to the victory in the first final from the Miami Heat with a score of 116-98. The Lakers, aiming for their 17th NBA championship, played in the finals for the first time after a ten-year hiatus.

In the first period, the Heat grabbed a 13-point lead, but it remained short. The Lakers then immersed themselves in 11 three-point throws and after a second period, took the lead with a score of 65-48.

The Lakers continued to put pressure after the Heat’s top two playmakers Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo left the match due to injuries. Dragic suffered a leg injury in the second quarter and Adebayo missed the game in the third period due to a shoulder injury after colliding twice with the Lakers center Dwight Howard.

34-year-old asshole Dragic had played great in the playoffs this season, averaging 20.9 points per game, making 4.7 assists per game and collecting an average of 4.2 rebounds.

Adebayo, 23, on the other hand, was a breakthrough player this season, averaging 15.9 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 5.1 assists on average. In the playoffs, he had scored an average of 18.5 per match.

Heat’s best scorer Jimmy Butler he also experienced bumps.

“We have to be tougher. We need to fight more, ”Butler said after the match.

Sixteen times selected for the NBA constellation LeBron James played in the 50th final of his career. He scored 25 points, collected 13 rebounds and made nine assists to the basket. He became the fourth player in NBA history to appear for the 10th time in the finals.

James ’strength was too much for the Miami players despite the fight.

“I have to pay tribute to Miami for their hardness. We got a foretaste of it. We still have work to do. That’s what this is about, ”James said.

Anthony Davis frustrated for years in New Orleans and now got a foretaste of success. Davis was the Lakers ’best scorer with 34 points in the final opener.

“Felt good. I was a little nervous, but I just started playing basketball. I’ve been waiting for this moment throughout my career and I want to seize this opportunity, “Davis said.

Sources: Reuters, AFP.