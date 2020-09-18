Basketball Even the Wolf Gang’s European Championship qualifiers will move to the regional Bubble

International basketball association Fiba announces on their website has decided to move the November and February European Championship qualifiers to regional bubbles. Finland also participates in the qualifiers, where it was originally intended to play away away games and home games.

The aim is to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The location of the qualifying bubbles has not yet been decided, but there will be four to eight teams in each Bubble.

”Fiban the details provided by the company are scarce so far, but the decision was not entirely unexpected either. We are waiting for more information about possible qualifying bubbles and we will focus on preparing for the qualifiers as well as possible, ”the CEO of the Finnish Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara commented on the covenant website.