Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball Even the Wolf Gang’s European Championship qualifiers will move to the regional Bubble

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 18, 2020
in World
0

International basketball association Fiba announces on their website has decided to move the November and February European Championship qualifiers to regional bubbles. Finland also participates in the qualifiers, where it was originally intended to play away away games and home games.

The aim is to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The location of the qualifying bubbles has not yet been decided, but there will be four to eight teams in each Bubble.

”Fiban the details provided by the company are scarce so far, but the decision was not entirely unexpected either. We are waiting for more information about possible qualifying bubbles and we will focus on preparing for the qualifiers as well as possible, ”the CEO of the Finnish Basketball Association Ari Tammivaara commented on the covenant website.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

United States: downloading of Chinese applications TikTok and WeChat prohibited from Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In