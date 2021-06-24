Basketball | ESPN: US Basketball Team Selected in Tokyo, Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Star Player Kevin Durant Involved

James Harden had to withdraw from the race due to a back injury.

The United States A representative basketball team has been selected for the Tokyo Olympics, ESPN news. Lauri Markkanen companion Zach LaVine The Chicago Bulls will leave for the Olympics when James Harden had to withdraw from the Games due to a back injury.

Two players from the Rio 2016 Olympic team are involved, winger Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. The team that won the 2012 Olympic gold in London is included Kevin Love.

The other players on the team are Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker. The latter three are still involved in the NBA playoffs, which may continue until July 22nd. The first U.S. match at the Olympics is on July 25 against France.