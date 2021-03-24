Basketball ESPN: Lauri Markkanen’s transfer to Orlando without a seal is complete

Basketball The NBA club Chicago Bulls is selling Lauri Markkanen To the New Orleans Pelicans, says an ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, with Markkanen, a rearman would move to New Orleans Tomas Satoransky. In addition, the Bulls would issue 2021 and 2022 second round bookings. A backman would move to Chicago Lonzo Ball and one first round booking.

According to Wojnarowski, the transfers are unsealed.

The news is updated.