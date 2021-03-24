Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Basketball ESPN: Lauri Markkanen’s transfer to Orlando without a seal is complete

March 24, 2021
Basketball The NBA club Chicago Bulls is selling Lauri Markkanen To the New Orleans Pelicans, says an ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, with Markkanen, a rearman would move to New Orleans Tomas Satoransky. In addition, the Bulls would issue 2021 and 2022 second round bookings. A backman would move to Chicago Lonzo Ball and one first round booking.

According to Wojnarowski, the transfers are unsealed.

The news is updated.

Leave a Reply

