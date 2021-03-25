Basketball ESPN: Lauri Markkanen’s employer Chicago Bulls made a big player deal

Lauri Markkanen The NBA team Chicago Bulls has acquired a central striker Nikola Vucevicin and winger Al-Farouq Aminun From Orlando Magic, ESPN reported.

In return, the Bulls send to Orlando Wendell Carter Junior, Otto Porter and their summer 2021 and 2023 first round booking rights.

NBA: n The deadline for player transactions expired at 9 pm Finnish time on Thursday evening, and no transfer news related to Markkanen became public.

Vucevic has averaged 24.5 points this season and picked up 11.8 rebounds. Vucevic was selected for this season’s all-star game.

Carter, 21, has averaged 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season. Porter, 27, has scored 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per match.

Bulls ESPN also made another deal, according to ESPN, which switched players. The Bulls sent Daniel Gaffordin and Chandler Hutchison Washington Wizards and got in exchange Troy Brown Junior and Moritz Wagnerin, ESPN reported.