The Los Angeles Lakers are aware of the mistakes.

In January 2020 a basketball legend who died tragically Kobe Bryant's there are embarrassing typos in the memorial statue.

The mistakes made headlines around the world when a German journalist André Voigt wrote about it in the message sharing service X. Voigt shared three photos taken of the statue with the caption:

“Um… A statue of Kobe equipped with three mistakes? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What?”

Among other things, the statue has a list of players who were in the lineup in the game where Bryant scored a whopping 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

The basketball player on the list Jose Calderon the letter s has been erroneously added to the surname, which Voigt pointed out in his X publication. In addition Von Wafer's the first name is incorrectly written as “Vom”.

Bryant's career achievements section incorrectly reads “Coach's Decision” when it should read “Coach's Decision”. Coach's Decision is spelled correctly in the second paragraph.

“We've been aware of this for a few weeks and are working to get it fixed soon,” a Lakers representative told multiple media outlets, including news agency AP by.”

Bryant represented the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his basketball career from 1996 to 2016. He was a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic champion.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash four years ago. The other six people on board and the helicopter pilot also died when the helicopter crashed into the mountain.