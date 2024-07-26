Basketball | Elmeri Abbey’s exceptionality was already visible as a child – he also has one world-class talent

From Jyväskylä Elmer Abbey started basketball even before he knew numbers properly.

At just four years old, Abbey was playing in HoNsU’s 7-9 year old micro boys team. In the first training match, the coach instructed Elmer to defend number 47.

Elmeri was embarrassed because he didn’t recognize two-digit numbers yet.

“Then I said take the one with the sweatband,” the team coach Nuutti Nurminen remembers.

Elmeri was his father Paul Abbey’s as a child very stubborn and very shy.

In the first official game, Elmeri did not agree to go on the field when coach Nurminen was making a change.

“Elmeri sat with a grumpy look and said I’m not going. At halftime, I went to Elmer’s mother, Reena, and said that I would like to let Elmer play, but she doesn’t agree. Reena said that Elmeri really wants to join, but is so nervous.”

Finally, mom Reena Laukkanen-Abbey had been instructed by coach Nurmi not to ask if the boy wants to go on the field, but to say that now it’s his turn.

And so Elmeri went to the field when the order came.

Elmeri Abbey doesn’t remember anything about his first matches. After all, there are many photos of them.

“Over the years, the shyness started to go away, when there were more games,” he says.

Elmeri Abbey’s father Paul Abbey has played basketball successfully in Nigeria at a young age.

Elmer Abbey has grown since she was a little boy.

Now he is the captain and game director of the Finnish U18 national basketball team in the age group European Championships starting in Tampere this weekend.

Elmeri Abbey’s potential to go far with basketball became clear early on.

“I saw his athleticism at a very young age. He ran so nice and fast. And Elmeri always saw what was happening on the field, in indoor basketball, in soccer, the same thing,” says Paul Abbey.

Coach Nuutti Nurminen recognized the same qualities.

“You could see that from the very beginning, when he was so small and yet he got along really well. I told the other coaches that now is a really exceptional guy.”

“ It may be very possible that within a couple of years, Elmeri will be able to try out for Susijeng if he quickly learns the rules of professional basketball.

Head coach of the U18 national team Jyri Lohikoski considers Abbey’s strength to be athleticism and speed. According to Lohikoski, Abbey is one of the fastest Finnish basketball players of all time.

“By far, Elmer’s best feature in international basketball is defending a ball player. This is truly international class.”

Jyväskylä The speed and defensive skills of Abbey, who plays in JBA, were a tough piece for the opponents even in the first division last season. He was second in the possession statistics and clearly the best Finnish player.

Abbey’s versatility is illustrated by the fact that in the last league season he was among the top 16 in points, assists, and fouls by the opponent.

Elmeri Abbey himself considers flow mode to be his strength.

“When I step on the field, I feel like there’s nothing to worry about, I just play in the same flow state and then I read the game situations exactly as they’re going to happen.”

“What should still be developed is throwing.”

Elmeri Abbey was playing with the ball on the Valorinte field in Jyväskylä.

High school a basketball player who will soon decide and who is among the best in his age group has to make a quick decision whether to start building a career through American universities, whether to try to move directly to the European professional leagues or whether to continue in Finland.

Elmeri Abbey’s first choice is the US college games.

“I haven’t caught anything yet. There are some contacts there [Yhdysvaltain yliopistot]but nothing else.”

The U18 national team is in a tough starting group at the Tampere EC tournament. The other countries in the group are Slovenia, Spain and Lithuania. In the Finnish team’s way of playing, the role of the backs in defense is central, says Lohikoski.

“We want to play on the whole field, which means that the backs take the opponent from above, and set the tone for the defense.”

from the U18 national team in the next few years, players will start to appear in Susijeng’s match lineup as well. Miikka Muurinen already participated in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Valencia.

Olavi Suutelak has played with the men’s national team. When is Elmeri Abbey’s turn?

This is how national team coach Lohikoski answers.

“Players of this age may develop very quickly in two years, if it is to happen. It may very well be possible that within a couple of years Elmeri will be able to try it out there, if he quickly learns the rules of professional basketball, i.e. more demanding and purposeful training than junior sports.”

Finland will face Lithuania in the opening match of the European Championships in Tampere on Saturday at 18:30. Spain will play on Sunday and Slovenia on Monday.