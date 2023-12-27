Basketball | Dog Puri in the face at Christmas – NBA star Aaron Gordon sidelined from the floor

Denver will have to do without the badly injured Aaron Gordon.

NBA team Denver Nuggets winger Aaron Gordon gets sidelined from the playing fields because the dog bit him on Christmas Day.

About that told first in X The Athletic's insider reporter Shams Charania.

According to media sources, Gordon suffered serious bite wounds to his face and throwing hand. They require a total of 21 stitches.

There is no word on a return, but the team had confirmed to The Athletic that Gordon will be sidelined for a while.

Gordon won the NBA championship with Denver at the end of the previous season. The athletic dunk specialist balances the Nuggets' frontcourt, of which he acts as a conductor Nikola Jokic.

Gordon has averaged 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season. The Nuggets have won 22 of their 32 games, which entitles them to second place in the western division.