Basketball | Diana Taurasi reached a historic milestone in the WNBA

Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi reached the milestone of 10,000 points early Friday morning, Finnish time, as the first player in history in the basketball league WNBA.

Taurasi, 41, bagged as many as 42 points when Mercury beat Atlanta Dream on their home floor 91-71.

“It feels good because we won the game. We have worked hard, but this season things have not gone as we would have liked,” he said on Prime Video’s sports media ESPNaccording to

“Today was my night.”

Score is the career of Tauras supreme in the regular season. He had his first 40-point game since 2010.

At the same time, Tauras became the oldest player in WNBA history to score 40 points. The previous record holder Cynthia Cooper broke the 40-point mark at the age of 36 in 1999.

Even in the NBA, the 40-point limit has been broken by ESPN at the age of 40 or older statistical service including only one player, a basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Taurasi broke the 10,000-point mark with a three-pointer from far beyond the arc throwing and extended the Mercury lead to 51–39.

“Diana’s achievement is due to her skill, determination and dedication to the game,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said according to news agency Reuters.

Taurasi is the No. 1 draft pick in the entire WNBA in 2004 and is in her 19th season in the league.

The experienced star has won the WNBA championship three times. He has been chosen twice as the most valuable player of the finals and once as the most valuable player of the regular season.

In the national team, Taurasi has achieved five Olympic golds, three world championships and one World Championship bronze.