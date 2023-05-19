Basketball | Denver knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in the NBA semifinals

The Denver Nuggets now lead the Western Conference Finals 2–0.

Denver The Nuggets have taken another shot at a finals spot in basketball’s NBA. Denver beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108–103 at home and leads the Western Conference Finals series 2–0.

Jamal Murray scored 37 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic reached a triple-double again with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

In the first 36 minutes, Murray made just five of 17 attempts. In the final quarter, however, he was on fire, missing only once out of seven attempts.

The Lakers led for most of the game, but Denver pulled away early in the fourth quarter.

“I missed from really good spots in the first half. However, my team ordered me to keep throwing. I still got good opportunities, and fortunately I continued,” Murray praised.

Lakers superstar LeBron James poured in 22 points, as did his teammates Austin Reaves. by Anthony Davis the balance was 18 points and 14 rebounds.

In the regular season, Denver was number one in the western division, and the Lakers were only seventh.