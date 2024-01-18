Basketball | Dejan Milojevic had a fatal heart attack at his team's dinner – a touching message from Lauri Markkase

The fate of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic is shocking in NBA circles.

Serbian basketball coach Dejan Milojevic died on wednesday. The father of two children was 46 years old.

Milojevic worked as an assistant coach for the NBA club Golden State Warriors. ESPNwebsite, he suffered a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Milosevic was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors were supposed to face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but the NBA postponed the match.

Utah Jazz's Finnish star Lauri Markkanen said on X (formerly Twitter) that he was shocked by Milojevic's fate.

“Horrible news. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevci's family and the Warriors club organization,” Markkanen wrote.

Milojevic began working as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors by Steve Kerr in the team in 2021 and was involved in winning the NBA championship in his first season.

“We are really saddened by Dejan's sudden passing. This is a tragic and blinding blow to everyone at the Warriors. “His family, friends and all of us who had the immense pleasure of working with him are going through a difficult time,” Kerr said in a Warriors release.

The 201-centimeter big winger Milojevic won European Championship gold as a player with the Serbian national team in 2001.

As a head coach, he worked in his home country and in Montenegro before leaving for the NBA.