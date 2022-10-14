Basketball | Daytone Jennigs took down the Seagulls and brought Pyrinno up from the basement

Seagulls got their second loss of the season, but Pyrinnö got the opening win.

Helsinki The Seagulls went to Tampere to let Pyrinnö out of the Korisliiga zero club. Pyrintö won in their home hall 85–76, when Dayton Jennings took the responsibility of the solver upon himself.

In the match, basket after basket was exchanged until the Gulls started to lose periods of play. That happened at the beginning of the match, in the third period and also at the end.

Disappeared the clips were not long, but crucial. In the decisive moments of the fourth ten minutes, Jennings made three-point shots. You could see from the vents that the points hit the right place.

The win was Pyrinnö’s first of the season Lassi Kilpinen according to the season has been full of ups and downs. Kilpinen is one of the experts at the defensive end, which a team that started sluggishly especially needs.

“The beginning of the season has been difficult, and there is still quite a lot to do. I’m satisfied that we won today,” Kilpinen said in an interview with Ruuttu.

In addition to Jennings, only Ike Smith reached more than ten points. He collected 15.

“Let’s try to work hard. Let’s hope it will bear fruit,” said Kilpinen. “The season has been really difficult.”

Seagulls searched for solutions Antti Kanervon with long throws. Kanervo hit two big threes at the beginning of the fourth period to keep the visitors close.

In the last moments of the end of the match, the team played the ball to Kanervo, but there was too much difference and too little time.