Basketball Dallas Wings sports director glows Awak Kuier: “Full of talent. We got the best two players ”

WNBA’s No. 1 booking Charli Collier also praises Kuier.

“I believethat we got the best two players in the selection, ”says Dallas Wings, Director of Sports (GM) Greg Bibb The Athleticille.

The women’s NBA, WNBA, No. 1 and No. 2 bookings for the night before Friday were at Wings, and the team chose as expected the first center of the University of Texas Charli Collierin and secondly Finnish Awak Kuierin, 19, currently playing for Italy in the Ragusa team.

The Athletic writes that the 194-cent Kuier will bring Wings more size and competitiveness. Kuier is able to both block throws and dock baskets.

“Awak is 19 years old and full of talent and potential. I can’t wait to see what that means in our game, ”Bibb says.

Collier stated after the selection that Kuier is a top player.

“I’ve been watching him, found his match. Long, versatile. I look forward to playing with him and getting to know him as both a player and a teammate, ”Collier told AP NBC: n by.

In AP news, as in many other US media stories, it was stated that Kuier would be the first Finn. New York Liberty booked Taru Tuukkanen in the fourth round of the 2001 event.