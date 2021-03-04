Moscow basketball club CSKA lost to Istanbul’s Anadol Efes in the away match of the Euroleague regular championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Thursday, March 4, and ended with a score of 100: 70 in favor of the Turkish team. The most productive player of the match was the defender of “Efes” Vasile Mitsich, who collected 21 points.

As specifies TASS, the defeat was the largest for CSKA since May 2001. Almost 20 years ago, the army team lost to UNICS Kazan in an away match of the Russian championship with a score of 77: 113.

CSKA ranks second in the standings of the current Euroleague season, with 18 victories in 27 matches. Anadolu Efes is in third place with 17 wins in 27 meetings.