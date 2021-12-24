Basketball Corona infections have led to chaos and a flood of successors in the NBA, but no interruption of the season is planned

More than 90 NBA players are currently sidelined from their teams for coronavirus-related reasons.

Movie star Keanu Reaves starred in the film in 2000 The Replacements, who told of the strike in imaginary American football and how the star players were replaced by a diverse group of successors.

Instead of the fictitious Washington Sentinels, substitutes have now entered the basketball NBA.

Presently According to the NBA more than 90 players are sidelined with the coronavirus. As more and more players have been sidelined, teams have had to use their imagination to put together a team of at least eight players who can play at all.

In four days this week, NBA teams have signed up a total of 34 pieces ten-day short-term contracts. In the event of an emergency, teams may enter into non-wage exemption agreements, which have already been concluded for a total of more than 40.

In all According to ESPN The NBA has already played 501 players this season. It is the largest reading in the history of the series before the turn of the year.

Partial contracts among them, NBA Followers have been allowed to constantly spot names that seem almost nostalgic. Among other things Isaiah Thomas joined the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and this week Lance Stephenson arrived to confirm the Atlanta Hawks.

However, perhaps the biggest attention was gathered by those who joined the Boston Celtics Joe Johnson. Johnson, 40, who last played in the NBA in the spring of 2018, became the second oldest player in the series at the Miami Center. Udonis Haslemin after.

Since his previous NBA games, Johnson had mostly played in three-to-three Big3 series with a hip hop star Ice Cube has been set up especially for old star players.

Immediately after signing the contract in his first game, Johnson showed that the skills were still enough to fire even at the top level. The calm transport of the ball against Cleveland ended in a mountain-safe mid-jump.

Vaccinated share of NBA players is 97 percent. The problem, however, is that more than a third of them have received only one dose of the vaccine, so their vaccines are already feared to be ineffective against newer variants of the virus.

The NBA Players Association has said it is working to encourage more and more NBA players to take the booster vaccine. The league and the players’ association are also negotiating changes to the return protocol.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday that the omicron transformation is currently causing at least 90 percent of detectable cases.

Infections despite the seemingly uncontrolled spread, Silver has assured that the suspension of the season is not in the league’s plans.

“This virus isn’t going to be wiped out, so we need to learn to live with it,” Silver outlined. To ESPN.

The Christmas Day match round is traditionally one of the highlights of the NBA regular season. There are five matches on the program this year, but it looks like at least the expected encounter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers is slowing down due to the absences of the star players.

Something about the embarrassment of the situation is that NBA.com reports separately Netsin intend to play in that match.