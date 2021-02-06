Basketball Corban Collins’ free throws saved Seagulls

The home team lost their safe 22-point lead.

Seagulls – Pyrinth 99-95

Poorly Seagulls, who started and painfully finished, twisted the victory in the Korisliiga top match from Tampere Pyrinna on Saturday. The winning figures of the people of Helsinki on the Kisahalli parquet were 99–95 (54–45).

The match ended 11 seconds before the end. Seagulls latest American confirmation Corban Collins dipped two free throws and finally stretched the gap to four points.

Collins ’total catch was 17. Seagulls’ best scorer was Timo Heinonen: 20. Pyrinth Marcus Lewis threw 35 points.

“The match was a roller coaster. We had a fair lead (22), but they didn’t stop, ”said Seagulls head coach Jussi Laakso.

“We have 17 nasty ball losses, of which Pyrunt ran 24 points.”

Seagulls is now at the top of the series with six surfaces of aspiration above. However, the people of Tampere have played the match less.

For Seagulls, the home win was the 27th consecutive league. The team has five matches from the regular season this season without playing, two of them in the Race Hall.

Pyrinty, who won the previous nine league matches, arrived in the capital with high expectations. Seagulls was weighed in fresh memory by the only loss of the season it suffered last week in Kauhajoki.

“Tight top match. I’m not happy with our game for the second and third episodes, ”said Pyrint’s head coach Miikka Sopanen.

“We got off the slipper well to the end, but the gas seemed to run out between the ears.”

Aspiration won the opening quarter 27-19 after leading by 14 points at best. Lewis, one of the league’s top throwers, bagged a whopping 15 surfaces to the people of Tampere in ten minutes.

At the beginning of the second quarter, spending changed as Seagulls narrowed the gap to just 26-27 in just over a minute. In the sixth minute of the period, Seagulls took the lead for the first time: 33-31.

The catch from the second episode of Lewis Pyrinn was left at seven points. Seagulls took the period 35-18, taking a break with the home team leading 54-45.

In the general public in matches, the game break has been condensed. The rest time was reduced by five minutes. A quick recovery on Saturday seemed appropriate for Seagulls.

In the third period, Seagulls stretched the gap to a maximum of 22 points (81-59). A sense of well-being overwhelmed the entire flock of seagulls. The effort tightened to a point, but Seagulls took the final seconds of the nerve game.

The effort was lost to Seagulls in October (79–100). It is the only home loss of the Tampere season.

On Saturday, the aim informed head coach Sopanen about the extension. The long-line aspirant will continue with the company for at least next season.

The Seagulls will have two matches on the program next week before a couple of weeks of national team break. The club will meet KTP Basket in the league’s away game on Tuesday and host Pyrintö in the Finnish Cup final on Saturday.