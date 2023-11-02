Basketball | Coaching legend Bob Knight has died

Bob Knight was a successful but also controversial coach.

Everyone’s an American coach who is one of the most influential basketball players of all time Bob Knight has died at the age of 83.

Knight’s family said in a statement that the coach died surrounded by his family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was a successful but also controversial coach. He was known not only for his coaching skills, but also for his fierce nature.

As coach of Indiana University, he won the US Championship three times: 1976, 1981 and 1987. He also coached the US Men’s Gold Team at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In recent years, Knight also visited Finland a few times.