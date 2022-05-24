Basketball, the coach’s slap to a 17-year-old. “Shameful, he must be disbarred”

Bad episode al Sojourner altarpiece from Rietithe coach of the Serie B women’s team of basketball in Rome he was the sad protagonist of a serious act of violence against one of his playerjust 17 years. The girl’s “fault” – reads the Corriere della Sera – was fail a fast break and not having avoided the restart of the opponents, who instead went to basket. It happens. Only during the match between Basketball Rome And Aran Cucine Roseto for access to the play-offs for promotion in A2, the Capitoline coach Luciano Bongiorno51 years old, he took it a bit too much: at time out he has scolded the player rea of ​​that error, and then hit her with a slap to the back of the neck while the young woman went to the bench.

There scene – continues the Corriere – but it was recovery with the mobile phone by two fans of the Rose garden that have posted on the Internet those images, become immediately viral. A video that could now to cost to the technician not only the seat on the current bench, but also the job. The president of Federbasket Giovanni Petrucci has in fact activated the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, while Difference Woman and the National Athletes Association (Assist) ask for the intervention of president of the Coni John Malagò so that Bongiorno «comes immediately disbarred and have no more way of exercise the profession “. And the Minister for Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti calls for adequate measures “for a act of violence shameful And unacceptable“.

