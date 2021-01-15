The Moscow Region basketball club “Khimki” has completed cooperation with Rimas Kurtinaitis, having dismissed him from the post of the team’s head coach. Andrey Maltsev has been appointed acting, reports basketball club press service…

The reason for the removal from office of Kurtinaitis was the unsatisfactory results of the team this season. Khimki lost their 12th consecutive Euroleague match and are in last place in the table with two wins in 20 meetings.

The article says that the club highly appreciates the contribution of Kurtinaitis to the development of Khimki, but in the circumstances, the management did not see any other option.

Kurtinaitis has been the team’s head coach since 2019. Previously, he coached a club near Moscow from 2011 to 2016.

On the eve of CSKA defeated the Lithuanian Zalgiris in the Euroleague basketball. CSKA is currently in the lead in the standings (15 wins; 4 losses).