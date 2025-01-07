A few calorie bombs in the form of burgers at the turn of the year are not the classic athlete’s diet. But that was only a side issue on an evening shortly before New Year’s Eve in downtown Munich. In collaboration with marketing professionals, the Orlando Magic invited a selected basketball audience to a club on Rumfordstrasse. “Watch Party” for the NBA game between the Magic and the Brooklyn Nets, that was the motto of the event: watch basketball from the USA on XXL screens with a free tasting, exclusive setting, some celebrities, plus the reach of influencers – the keyboard of common distribution mechanisms.