Basketball Cleveland narrowly lost to Memphis, Markkanen threw 13 points

After one win, the Cavaliers had to settle for a loss again.

Basketball In the NBA Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers have lost at home to Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 106-110.

The Cavaliers had only gotten out of the three-loss pipeline in their previous game when the team beat the Indiana Pacers. For Memphis, the victory was now the sixth in a row.

Cleveland took the lead in the first quarter of the match, but in the end, the match, played with very even points, ended in a victory for Memphis.

Markkanen threw 13 points in the match and took six rebounds. He tried five-point throws five times and succeeded in them once. In total, the success rate of Markkanen’s game throws was 45.5.

The Finn, who was in the opening line-up, got more than 36 minutes of playing time. Only the player in the NBA contracted more of him on the field Evan Mobley, which accumulated more than 38 minutes of playing time.

The most effective match was Cleveland, who was on the sidelines due to the corona protocol and has now returned to the field Darius Garland 27 points. Garland has been the team’s best scorer of the early season.

Memphis’ s top performer was clearly Ja Morant with 26 points.

Cavaliers has had to play without a Spanish credit bureau Ricky Rubiota, who was recently injured and is away for the rest of the season. The team acquired a playmaker in their ranks on Monday Rajon Rondon About the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Rondo was not yet playing in the Cleveland shirt.

The Cavaliers have won 21 games this season and lost 17. Cleveland holds sixth place in the Eastern Conference after 38 games. Memphis, for its part, is in fourth place in the Western Conference.

At the top of the Eastern Conference is Markkanen’s former team Chicago Bulls, who have won 25 games this season and lost ten.