Basketball Chicago lost narrowly to Orlando, Markkanen stretched his shoulder

The Finnish star of Chicago played 17 minutes and scored 13 points.

Basketball In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls narrowly lost their away game to Orlando Magic. The victory was recorded for Orlando at 123-119.

The Finnish star of the Bulls Lauri Markkanen had time to play for about 17 minutes and score 13 points. Markkanen took five rebounds.

Right shoulder began to bother Markka in the first episode of the game, says NBC Sports reporter KC JohnsonTwitteraccount.

NBC Sportsin according to Markkanen injured his shoulder in the game situation. He continued the game for a while longer, but then left the field looking painful, shrugging his shoulders.

Markkanen returned to the game in yet another episode, but later sidelined. The Bulls later said Markkanen had stretched his shoulder.

Earlier this season, Markka was bullied in the match. He also had to be sidelined from seven early-season games due to coronavirus exposure.

Chicago Bulls have lost 13 matches this season and won 8.