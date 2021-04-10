Saturday, April 10, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Chicago lost its lead against Atlanta – Zach LaVine scored a record 50 points, Markkanen missed five points

by admin
April 10, 2021
in World
0

The Chicago Bulls suffered a defeat for the Atlanta Hawks at 108-120. Lauri Markkanen scored five points in the match and took five rebounds.

Basketball League In the NBA, the Chicago Bulls lost their lead after two episodes and had to surrender to the host team, the Atlanta Hawks, at 108-120. Chicago had won their previous three matches.

Bulls Zach LaVine hit 50 points in the match, including 39 in the first half of the game. This was the highest score in LaVine’s career. Chicago Tribune magazine According to the last first half of Chicago, 30 points have bagged the legendary Michael Jordan.

“That man is a myth,” LaVine commented on a journalist following Jordan Bulls KC Johnson by.

Nikola Vucevic in turn, reached double-double again by scoring 25 points and taking ten rebounds.

Chicago Finnish Confirmation Lauri Markkanen scored five points and took five rebounds. Markkanen got about 27 minutes of playing time. He was not involved in the opening lineup.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan says NBC Sportin in an article published on Friday on how to appreciate Markka and also the one who was a little off the beaten track Coby Whitea. The media writes that both have moved to being core players from the roles of key starting players.

“I still believe they are an important part of our team,” Donovan said.

Markkanen tells the media that everyone has to make sacrifices.

“As a competitive type, it wants to play as much as possible. But I can’t control it, so I accept my role and do my best with the minutes I play, ”Markkanen said.

.
#Basketball #Chicago #lost #lead #Atlanta #Zach #LaVine #scored #record #points #Markkanen #missed #points

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The indigenous vote will be decisive in the elections in Ecuador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.