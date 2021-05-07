Basketball | Chicago got LaVinen back and defeated Charlotte, Lauri Markkanen bagged ten points

Markkanen started the match with an exchange bench.

Finnish player Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls kept their thin playoff dreams alive in the basketball NBA when Chicago defeated Charlotte Hornets 120-99 the night before Friday. As usual, Markkanen started the match from the bench and played less than 21 minutes. He bagged ten points, took seven rebounds and gave one pass leading to the basket.

Just over half an hour played Nikola Vucevic roared as a Chicago powerhouse with 29 points and 14 rebounds. PJ Washington synchronized Charlotte’s game 24 and Malik Monk 20 points. Returned to the parquet after the eleven matches of the corona collar Zach LaVine bagged 13 points for Chicago and played 27.27.

“His significance is huge. Obviously, we’re a different team when Zach is involved. We’re a clearly better team when he’s in lineup, ”Vucevic praised the Chicago Sun-Times website.

Despite the victory, Chicago’s position is desperate. The last qualifying place in the Eastern Block qualifier is held by the Washington Wizards, which have grabbed four more wins than Chicago.

Chicago still has six regular season games left. The team will continue their games the night before Saturday against the Boston Celtics.