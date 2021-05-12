Basketball Chicago Bulls lost on home parquet – Lauri Markkanen sank 11 points

The Brooklyn Nets, who were guests, took the host with a score of 115-107.

Basketball League In the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls suffered a defeat with their home parquet. The Brooklyn Nets, who were guests, took the host with a score of 115-107.

Markkanen slid on the parquet for about 19 minutes and scored a total of 11 points. He accumulated a total of seven attempts, three of which he immersed. The Finn took two pieces of record balls.

Chicago and the whole game was a very scorer Zach LaVine, who scored a total of 41 points. The Bulls star player tried three of them up to 11 times and immersed seven of the attempts. He took three rebounds.

For the Nets the player with the most points had bagged 21 points Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn superstar succeeded in one of two of his three attempts and took four rebounds. In addition, he made eight assists leading to the basket. Durant was on the pitch for less than 32 minutes.

Bulls Nikola Vucevic took a total of 12 rebounds, which is the most in the whole match. Both Vucevic and the point shark LaVine were on the field for more than 36 minutes.

The Bulls had won their previous three games before getting into the grip of the Nets and a potentially fatal loss. In the aftermath of the defeat, Chicago is ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have only three games left in the regular season. The tenth Washington Wizards is three wins away from Chicago.