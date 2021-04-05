Basketball Chicago Bulls cut a long losing streak and knocked down the top team in the eastern block, Markkanen in the side role

Markkanen, who started the match from the bench, scored eight points.

Lauri Markkanen the Chicago Bulls cut off their six-match losing streak in NBA basketball when it defeated the league’s top-ranked Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Chicago won with its home parquet in the numbers 115-107.

Brooklyn is split number one in the eastern block, with Chicago battling for the playoffs in tenth place. The Bulls have won 20 of their games this season and lost 28.

Markkanen started the change with a bench and played 23 minutes. He scored eight points and took five rebounds. Markkanen scored with two-point baskets and two free throws. He threw away his only third attempt.

The Bulls, which made big player deals at the end of March, took their first win after a reorganization of the team. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan estimates that the team will have to rediscover itself and its way of playing due to player changes.

“Time is not on our side, but this is the NBA,” Donovan commented on the club On Twitter.

The team fresh confirmation Nikola Vucevic made a double-double against Brooklyn with 22 points and 13 rebounds. The doubles also reached the Bulls ranks Tomas Satoransky With a combination of 19 points and 11 entries. The Bulls scored the most points again Zach LaVinewho threw 25 points.

Vucevic appeared for the first time in the Bulls ranks at home.

“The team is very motivated and cohesive, which was my first thought when I joined the company. It’s important when success doesn’t come all the time, ”Vucevic commented on Bulls On Twitter in a published interview.

Vucevic believes that as long as the game patterns become familiar, he and LaVine can still be an effective two-man strike team for the team.

Brooklyn scored the most Kyrie Irving, who bagged 24 points. The Nets had to play in the air with their superstars James Hardenia and Kevin Durantiawho both suffer from Achilles tendon problems.

The Bulls return to a five-match away tour after one home game. The next opponent is the Indiana Pacers early Wednesday in Finnish time.