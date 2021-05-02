Basketball Chicago bowed to Atlanta, Markkanen returned to the floor

The loss is the third consecutive Chicago Bulls.

Basketball League In the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls has lost to the Atlanta Hawks 97-108.

Markkanen, who started on the bench, bagged seven points in the game. Of the Chicagoans, the Finn took the most rebounds, which he accumulated 11. Markkanen tried threes Fourfold and succeeded once.

The Finn was sidelined due to illness from the team’s previous game, which was played local time on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team’s head coach didn’t open the background of the illness after that game.

In the game against Atlanta, Chicago was the most powerful player Thaddeus Young 20 points. On the sidelines of the game were, among other things, the team’s pointers Zach LaVine and acquired some time ago Nikola Vucecic.

The Bulls have now lost three matches to the tube. The loss is again a bump in Chicago’s hopes of getting involved in the Eastern Block playoff qualifier. The top ten of the Eastern Conference will qualify.