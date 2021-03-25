Basketball Chicago bent on defeat again, Lauri Markkanen, who scored 17 points, doesn’t bother his head on the transfer line: “I can’t control it”

Just after experiencing a home loss under the NBA league relegation limit, Chicago has lost four of its previous five games.

Basketball In the NBA league, the Chicago Bulls, who hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers, lost to the away team by 103-94. After a recent home loss, Chicago has lost four of their previous five games.

Cleveland were in charge of the best points balances of the match Darius Garland and Chicago Zach LaVine, who each scored 22 points during the match. Garland made a total of nine assists to the basket during the game and LaVine made four.

Chicago Finnish Confirmation Lauri Markkanen in turn, immersed eight baskets during the match and netted his team 17 points. During the game, Markkanen immersed only one in five of his three attempts.

Markkanen had a total of 20 throwing attempts. The Finn took five rebounds in the match, in addition to which he gave two assists to the basket.

Chicago A sports journalist following the Bulls KC Johnson write On Twitterthat Cleveland exhausted several players from the floor in Chicago, among others Collin Sexton. NBC Sportsin according to Sexton was on the sidelines because he has pain in the muscles of his buttocks.

However, according to NBC, Chicago did not take full advantage of Cleveland’s shortcomings, and the stationary attacking game seemed to have been the theme of the evening.

“This was a missed opportunity for us. I think we can play a lot better and we should have won this game, Markkanen opened his feelings after the game to reporters with a video ”published by Bulls Twitteron the channel.

“We could do a lot better,” he added.

According to Johnson, Chicago will play nine of the next ten matches on the road. Next, the Chicago Bulls will be hosted by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Athletic Earlier this week, Chicago Bulls listened to offers from a Finnish winger striker as the NBA ‘s Thursday transfer limit approached.

Finnish player the income contract expires after this period and he becomes a limited free agent. This means that if Markkanen receives contract offers from other teams, the Bulls can keep him offering the same amount.

From Markkanen’s barter transaction to a contractor like New Orleans Pelicans and a Finn Lonzo Balliin has been rumored in the U.S. media along the way through.

Markkanen said he knew the rumors of an exchange might start circulating as soon as his contract negotiations with the Bulls failed in December, writes KC Johnson NBC:with.

According to Johnson, however, the Finn does not let the approaching transfer border be stressed and says that he is in good spirits mentally. In his own words, Markkanen feels he is able to focus on playing, and does not let the back limit bother him.

“I can’t control it,” Markkanen commented on the deadline.