Monday, May 10, 2021
Basketball Chicago beat Detroit, Lauri Markkanen scored two points in 23 minutes

May 10, 2021
Markkanen started the match with an exchange bench.

Basketball In the NBA series, the Chicago Bulls, who are vying for a playoff spot, beat the Detroit Pistons 108-96. A Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen started the match on the bench.

The Finn clocked almost 23 minutes of playing time and scored two points. In addition, Markkanen grabbed seven defensive head rebounds, gave one pass to the basket and made three exploits.

Chicago’s number one titles had thrown 30 points Zach LaVine and 29 points bagged Nikola Vucevic.

